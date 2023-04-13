Cristiano Ronaldo, the football media's favourite punching bag

A MESSI CONTRAST

Blatter's comparison between Ronaldo and Messi is quite common.

The footballing world often comes together to celebrate Messi, as they did after his win at the 2022 World Cup.

But Ronaldo's achievements are often overlooked.

After all, Ronaldo was the first player in World Cup history to score a hat-trick against Spain. He has also smashed Atletico Madrid, one of the finest defensive teams in the world, multiple times with both Real Madrid and Juventus. Ronaldo has also broken one of the world's finest goalkeepers, Manuel Neuer, more times than Messi has won the UCL top scorer award.

As Ronaldo transformed himself into a goal machine, Messi's devotees argued that he wasn't the best because 'all he does is score'. But if what Ronaldo does is easy, why haven't other great strikers, like Suarez or Lewandowski, achieved it?

This is where hatred and hypocrisy enter the picture. There is a persistent effort to 'rubbish' Ronaldo's achievements in football.

He constantly pushed boundaries, broke records, and set new ones.

Sometimes it seems like people are angry at Ronaldo for 'interfering' with Messi's rightful place at the top of the footballing pyramid. But it's somewhat puzzling when people claim that Ronaldo was born in the wrong era when he has been challenged so persistently by someone who doesn't have the same level of natural talent. Through hard work, grit, and determination, Ronaldo has pulled himself up to Messi's level and even surpassed him time and time again.

But to some, it feels like blasphemy – an affront to Messi, the gift from the football gods.

Ronaldo challenged destiny, contesting a battle never meant to be fought. Football was to have only a single iconic legend to characterise the era. But Ronaldo did not allow Messi to have a comfortable reign. Ronaldo took the spot of Champions League top scorer. Messi was LaLiga's breakout superstar, but Ronaldo robbed the shine off by scoring at a more prolific rate. Messi trails Ronaldo on the number of career hat-tricks. And it's only in the past few years that Messi has pulled away in the Ballon d'Or race.

Some of Messi's fans believe that Ronaldo stole these achievements and still dare to claim that Ronaldo is arrogant.

Even Messi has said that Ronaldo's treatment makes him feel terrible, and he would not be able to achieve what he has done while being so despised.

Nobody can disagree that Ronaldo is a gifted footballer in dribbling, feints, sprints, shoots, free kicks, headers, or anything else football. He is one of the most complete players the world has seen.

But the issue is that Ronaldo is aware of his ability. He knows his skill and works to make himself invulnerable. He is a top-level competitor and relishes the opportunity to define himself on the field. And that is perhaps why every defender alive wants to get the better of him.

The press shares the same sentiment.