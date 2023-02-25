Cup final win would help put Man Utd back where they belong: Antony

Winning the League Cup final on Sunday would be the first step in putting Manchester United back where they belong, says Brazilian winger Antony ahead of his side's Wembley clash with Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag's in-form side will start as favourites for an intriguing showpiece against a Newcastle side also on the rise after a much longer trophy-less period.

Newcastle have to go back to 1955 for their last domestic silverware whereas United's last home trophy arrived in 2017, when they won the EFL Cup under Jose Mourinho.

But for a club of United's pedigree, that is still a long gap and Antony is determined to deliver on Sunday.

"When I came here, I said that Manchester United is a huge club and we're going to put this club back where it belongs -- fighting for and winning trophies," he told the club's website.