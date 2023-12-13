‘The Night Agent’, ‘Ginny & Georgia’ top Netflix’s list of most popular shows

The Night Agent and Ginny & Georgia have topped Netflix’s list of most popular shows in the past six months.
The streaming giant released the first of a new biannual engagement report called “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report" covering six months of streaming habits on the platform on Wednesday.
The report lists the hours viewed for every title (original and licensed) that has tallied more than 50,000 viewing hours.
Netflix plans to publish the report with data on over 18,000 titles twice a year. The first report covered the content viewed between January and June 2023.
The first season of the action-thriller series The Night Agent sat comfortably at the top with over 812 million hours of views during the six month period. Season two of the drama Ginny & Georgia came in second with over 665 million hours. Rounding out the top five were season one of The Glory (over 628 million hours), the inaugural season of the Jenny Ortega-led Wednesday (over 507 million hours) and the limited prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (over 503 million hours).
The Jennifer Lopez action flick The Mother was the top-ranked movie on the list, raking in nearly 250 million viewing hours. Idris Elba’s Luther: The Fallen Sun posted 207 million hours, while the Chris Hemsworth vehicle Extraction 2 was watched for over 201 million hours.
Netflix stressed the importance of not using total hours viewed alone to determine a movie or series’ impact. “Success on Netflix comes in all shapes and sizes, and is not determined by hours viewed alone,” the streamer wrote in its announcement blog post.
“We have enormously successful movies and TV shows with both lower and higher hours viewed. It’s all about whether a movie or TV show thrilled its audience — and the size of that audience relative to the economics of the title.”
Netflix says the new biannual spreadsheets will combine with its weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists to paint a more comprehensive picture for viewers, creators and industry watchers.
Non-English stories generated 30 percent of all viewing on the platform, the streamer said.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.