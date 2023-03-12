Need help with school or work? Here are 5 AI-powered tools to speed up productivity

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a game-changing technology, transforming many aspects of our daily lives by automating complex processes, optimising systems, and improving decision-making.
AI has been particularly effective at reshaping the landscape of education and professional work by helping students learn more efficiently and speeding up workflows.
Here are five new AI-powered tools to accelerate your studies and career:
ResumAI
ResumAI uses natural language processing to enhance the resumes of job seekers.
ResumAI analyses a resume and offers feedback on its content, format, and language. By highlighting relevant skills and achievements, suggesting impactful phrasing, and proper formatting, the tool can make a resume more appealing to potential employers.
ResumAI is also adaptable, allowing job seekers to customise their resumes to match specific job postings. By analysing job descriptions, ResumAI can identify keywords and phrases that should be incorporated into the resume to increase the likelihood of grabbing the attention of hiring managers.
Beautiful.ai
Beautiful.ai is a presentation design platform that harnesses AI's power to help users easily create professional-looking presentations. The tool offers a variety of intuitive features, including pre-built slide templates, real-time collaboration, and a vast library of icons and templates.
It allows users to develop custom-designed presentation decks using distinct visual elements like colours, fonts, and logos. The platform also includes a centralised library to manage design assets and ensure that all presentations are up-to-date and consistent.
With automatic slide adjustments and real-time data synchronisation, Beautiful.ai enhances productivity and enables remote collaboration.
Otter.ai
The Otter.ai speech-to-text app creates detailed notes for vital voice conversations, including meetings, interviews, lectures, and more. Using natural language processing and machine learning, it can note down transcripts that include speaker identification, timestamps, and even keywords.
Otter.ai can also be used to generate summaries of long conversations or presentations, helping to save time. This feature is handy for students who need to review lecture material or professionals who want to recap important meetings without taking notes.
Toggl
Toggl helps to track the time spent on different tasks, improving productivity and giving users insight into how they spend their time. Users can create tasks and generate reports to analyse their time usage.
The simple, user-friendly interface makes it a popular choice for time tracking.
Elicit
Elicit uses AI to find information about a topic easier and faster, accelerating the pace of research. Its search feature can find relevant research papers and summarises their key information.
Elicit can analyse large volumes of text data and generate accurate summaries and insights related to a topic. Instead of manually sifting through various sources, users can have quick and ready information on a particular subject.
The tool should be particularly attractive to students and academics looking to quickly examine new topics.
The past year or so has seen a boom in AI software, which has become more and more accessible and efficient by the day. These five tools are just some examples of how transformative this technology can be and how it can improve people's lives by automating time-consuming tasks.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.