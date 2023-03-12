Need help with school or work? Here are 5 AI-powered tools to speed up productivity

ResumAI

ResumAI uses natural language processing to enhance the resumes of job seekers.

ResumAI analyses a resume and offers feedback on its content, format, and language. By highlighting relevant skills and achievements, suggesting impactful phrasing, and proper formatting, the tool can make a resume more appealing to potential employers.

ResumAI is also adaptable, allowing job seekers to customise their resumes to match specific job postings. By analysing job descriptions, ResumAI can identify keywords and phrases that should be incorporated into the resume to increase the likelihood of grabbing the attention of hiring managers.

Beautiful.ai

Beautiful.ai is a presentation design platform that harnesses AI's power to help users easily create professional-looking presentations. The tool offers a variety of intuitive features, including pre-built slide templates, real-time collaboration, and a vast library of icons and templates.

It allows users to develop custom-designed presentation decks using distinct visual elements like colours, fonts, and logos. The platform also includes a centralised library to manage design assets and ensure that all presentations are up-to-date and consistent.

With automatic slide adjustments and real-time data synchronisation, Beautiful.ai enhances productivity and enables remote collaboration.

Otter.ai

The Otter.ai speech-to-text app creates detailed notes for vital voice conversations, including meetings, interviews, lectures, and more. Using natural language processing and machine learning, it can note down transcripts that include speaker identification, timestamps, and even keywords.

Otter.ai can also be used to generate summaries of long conversations or presentations, helping to save time. This feature is handy for students who need to review lecture material or professionals who want to recap important meetings without taking notes.