The specific and the universal in Harper Lee's brilliant 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

It is difficult to think of another book that accomplishes the delicate balancing act of humour and pathos, such as To Kill a Mockingbird. Harper Lee's brilliant novel manages to develop a cheeky and insightful tale of nostalgic childhood before showing how the innocence of those days ends because of the harsh reality of the real world.
The book ties together an urban legend haunting a town, a young girl's coming of age, and a look at the genuine dangers of racism into a shining, timeless read. Lee only published two novels in her lifetime, but Mockingbird remains an enduring classic of American literature.
But what makes it so beloved?
The most important aspect of the book is Lee's simple but powerful writing. Her prose is direct, with no fluff or filler. It rings clear, both in its storytelling and message.
But the simplicity is also deceptive. Lee's writing is masterful in conveying complex emotions and ideas with just a few well-chosen words. In To Kill a Mockingbird, our narrator is Scout Finch, a young girl growing up in the 1930s in the American South.
The novel's unique writing style shows us everything through Scout's eyes. She is a precocious tomboy who seems both childish and mature for her age. Her perspective also dictates the book's style. It feels straightforward and matter-of-fact, but sometimes comes up with beautiful turns of phrase, as children do. Free of the usual stylistic flourishes that can weigh down more self-consciously literary novels, readers can focus on the natural flow of the narrative.
The characterisation allows us to connect with Scout immediately and look at the world through fresh, innocent eyes. Her interactions with her brother Jem and their friend Dill are specific to these characters and the time and place they live in, but those particulars make it easy to connect. Though we may not have played these games or had these exact conversations, they resonate with our own experiences of childhood. It makes the novel's world, set decades ago in the American South, a foreign setting for many readers, come alive naturally and tangibly.
Though much of Scout's phrasing and diction is characteristic of her social standing and era, Lee's writing remains relevant. The themes and ideas she explores in the novel are just as relevant today as they were over 60 years ago. Racial injustice, prejudice, and the loss of innocence are explored with sensitivity and depth, which is why it has connected to readers of all ages and backgrounds. Her characters, too, have that same mix of specificity and universality. Their thoughts, feelings, and actions are particular to their personalities, but they also mirror those of broader human experiences.
What truly sets Lee's writing apart, though, is its ability to provoke thought and introspection through its very childishness. As the reader experiences things as Scout would, they are drawn into the perspective of a young person who sees a world that is both familiar and foreign but hasn't solidified their views. This allows the reader to see things from a fresh perspective, forcing them to confront their own inbuilt beliefs and biases. The best part is that the simplicity of the prose keeps the writing from feeling preachy or didactic. It reads instead like a story that allows the reader to draw their own conclusions, even while it offers a sharp social critique of the way things are and the way they should be.
Harper Lee's use of simple and direct prose helps to reinforce the themes, build a strong sense of place, and allow the characters to shine. Though it may feel off-the cuff, the way the story is told and the words used to do so are meticulous in their care and construction. That is what continues to captivate and inspire readers to this day and ensures that the book will remain in print and in the hearts of millions.
