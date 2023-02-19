The specific and the universal in Harper Lee's brilliant 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Though much of Scout's phrasing and diction is characteristic of her social standing and era, Lee's writing remains relevant. The themes and ideas she explores in the novel are just as relevant today as they were over 60 years ago. Racial injustice, prejudice, and the loss of innocence are explored with sensitivity and depth, which is why it has connected to readers of all ages and backgrounds. Her characters, too, have that same mix of specificity and universality. Their thoughts, feelings, and actions are particular to their personalities, but they also mirror those of broader human experiences.

What truly sets Lee's writing apart, though, is its ability to provoke thought and introspection through its very childishness. As the reader experiences things as Scout would, they are drawn into the perspective of a young person who sees a world that is both familiar and foreign but hasn't solidified their views. This allows the reader to see things from a fresh perspective, forcing them to confront their own inbuilt beliefs and biases. The best part is that the simplicity of the prose keeps the writing from feeling preachy or didactic. It reads instead like a story that allows the reader to draw their own conclusions, even while it offers a sharp social critique of the way things are and the way they should be.

Harper Lee's use of simple and direct prose helps to reinforce the themes, build a strong sense of place, and allow the characters to shine. Though it may feel off-the cuff, the way the story is told and the words used to do so are meticulous in their care and construction. That is what continues to captivate and inspire readers to this day and ensures that the book will remain in print and in the hearts of millions.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.