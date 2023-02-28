For years, women had to use male names to publish their writing. Is it any different now?

Historically, writing was considered a predominantly male profession. There's a reason why the English literature canon is stereotypically considered a list of dead white men.

However, women have been part of literature from the very start. Some consider The Tale of Genji, the early 11th-century manuscript by Japanese noblewoman Murasaki Shikibu, one of the first novels. But Lady Murasaki and her work are an exception. While women of the Heian period were usually excluded from learning Chinese, Murasaki had a particular talent for the language and became a fluent writer. In the centuries since, women trying to get their work published would regularly be discouraged by social or economic pressure or would have to go to great lengths to do so.

More often than not, they would have to publish under pseudonyms as society considered writing "degrading to femininity". They would sometimes have to go financially uncompensated for their efforts.

Kamala Das, often considered 'the mother of Indian-English poetry' and usually compared to Sylia Plath, wrote of her struggles in becoming a published author:

"A woman had to prove herself to be a good wife, a good mother, before she could become anything else. And that meant years and years of waiting".

Her own father, an important figure in the journalism industry, tried multiple times to stop her work from being published.