From iconic pose to rap royalty: The fascinating history of the Jumpman logo

I’ve seen many people, basketball and sneakerheads, fall over themselves for Nike’s Air Jordan line of shoes. They carry popularity, prestige, and a high price tag, but many don’t actually know the history of the world-famous Jumpman logo.

It starts with the man who struck the legendary pose in the first place – Michael Jordan, still considered by many the greatest basketball player of all time.

The six-time NBA champion and Chicago Bulls powerhouse is still one of the most recognisable athletes in the sport.

Like many other players of the time, Jordan used to wear Converse kicks when he started, but that changed when Nike made him his own line of signature sneakers.