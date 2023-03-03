    বাংলা

    Stripe's Song of the Day: Mazzy Star - Halah

    The laidback look back at lost love could be soothing, self-deprecating, or sad, depending on your mood

    Fabian Hasan Khan
    Published : 3 March 2023, 10:30 AM
    Updated : 3 March 2023, 10:30 AM

    If there’s one word to describe ‘Halah’ by Mazzy Star, it would be ‘soothing’. Hope Sandoval, the lead vocalist of the rock band, has the kind of voice that can ease your worries and lull you to rest. 

    ‘Halah’ is sentimental, soft, and bittersweet. The singer is trying to deal with the loss of her previous lover. They feel like they are ready to let go of the old flame, but are having trouble moving on without a note of finality to close out the relationship. Sandoval’s ethereal vocals are accompanied by a lush but laidback instrumental with acoustic guitars, soft drums, and plucky bass that bounces along, giving the song a shuffling rhythm. 

    Though the tempo stays slow and the vibes understated, the light shuffle on the track allows you to sink into the relaxing, slightly melancholy tone. And it’s a malleable song too, depending on your mood. It can be a wry look back on past foibles, an aching reminder of old mistakes, or just a lo-fi reflection on one’s own romantic hang-ups. 

    No matter which interpretation seems right to you, it’s still a good song.

