From 'Nausicaa' to 'Mononoke', Studio Ghibli's movies feature complex, empowered women

Hayao Miyazaki, a co-founder of Ghibli and the director of many of their biggest hits, says the women at the office are part of his inspiration for his beloved cast of female characters. Perhaps this real-world grounding is what gives his characters their realism and humanity. These characters portray a range of various female perspectives without overgeneralising them. These characters have their own agency, their own motivations, their own conversations. They are well-rounded and often admirable people too, providing good role models to the young people who make up such a large part of these films' audience.

Miyazaki says that many of his movies feature strong female leads; brave and self-sufficient girls who don't think twice about fighting for their beliefs with all their heart. They may need friends and the support of others, but they do not have saviours.

Romantic subplots, which often overshadow the arcs of many female characters, are also more muted and deprioritised. This allows the movies to explore a broader range of experiences and ideas in the stories of these women.

A character who has always stuck with me is Lady Eboshi from Princess Mononoke. Eboshi is the fearless leader of Irontown, a new settlement mining a mountain and turning huge profits. The mining disrupts the environment and causes conflict with nature and the many animals and deities who live on the mountain. However, Eboshi also has her reasons for this rapid expansion and exploitation of the land. She aims to make Irontown a self-sufficient place where many social outcasts can find shelter, work, and acceptance. She is unwavering in her convictions, and people follow her willingly and happily because they believe in her view of the world.