From 'Nausicaa' to 'Mononoke', Studio Ghibli's movies feature complex, empowered women

In Japanese society, as in many other parts of the world, much of art and literature depicts men as strong heads of households while women are more demure, primarily caring for their families.
Even in anime and manga, which often have more modern or fantastical settings, many familiar tropes tend to infantilise female characters or put them into restrictive boxes. From their designs, which often use 'cute' features like big eyes, and small round faces, to their personalities and character arcs, much of this media appeals to traditional fantasies of feminine behaviour.
In this context, the work of Studio Ghibli – the legendary production company responsible for some of the country's biggest animated blockbusters – stands out. Even while portraying more historical or fantastical settings, the company tries to break free of gender stereotypes and show complex, empowered women.
Hayao Miyazaki, a co-founder of Ghibli and the director of many of their biggest hits, says the women at the office are part of his inspiration for his beloved cast of female characters. Perhaps this real-world grounding is what gives his characters their realism and humanity. These characters portray a range of various female perspectives without overgeneralising them. These characters have their own agency, their own motivations, their own conversations. They are well-rounded and often admirable people too, providing good role models to the young people who make up such a large part of these films' audience.
Miyazaki says that many of his movies feature strong female leads; brave and self-sufficient girls who don't think twice about fighting for their beliefs with all their heart. They may need friends and the support of others, but they do not have saviours.
Romantic subplots, which often overshadow the arcs of many female characters, are also more muted and deprioritised. This allows the movies to explore a broader range of experiences and ideas in the stories of these women.
A character who has always stuck with me is Lady Eboshi from Princess Mononoke. Eboshi is the fearless leader of Irontown, a new settlement mining a mountain and turning huge profits. The mining disrupts the environment and causes conflict with nature and the many animals and deities who live on the mountain. However, Eboshi also has her reasons for this rapid expansion and exploitation of the land. She aims to make Irontown a self-sufficient place where many social outcasts can find shelter, work, and acceptance. She is unwavering in her convictions, and people follow her willingly and happily because they believe in her view of the world.
Mononoke explores some of Studio Ghibli's usual themes, such as environmentalism, war, and pacifism. The central conflict of the movie is the one between humans and nature. Miyazaki's films encourage empathy and understanding of the environment and other living beings. As such, Lady Eboshi primarily has an antagonistic role in the movie. Nevertheless, her compassion and dedication to keeping her community safe struck a chord in me.
Ghibli movies also add complexity to characters through their development and arcs. Chihiro from Spirited Away is a young girl who is distraught that her family is moving to a new town. Depressed about having to leave her school friends behind, she sulks. But, when she gets thrown into an adventure in a fantasy world, she has to grow up quickly. Early on, she is often scared and helpless, but as she spends more time in this world, she becomes brave and determined while never letting go of her compassion. She learns to believe in herself and, by the end, is unworried about facing an unknown future.
Even before Studio Ghibli became its own production company, the team was making films that had female leads who were both powerful and feminine. Nausicaä, the protagonist of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, is a princess from a post-apocalyptic world where environmental disaster has led to vast swathes of land polluted by deadly toxins. Despite the dire circumstances of her world, Nausicaä remains headstrong and optimistic. Though she faces deadly conflict, she remains fundamentally kind. She is generous and allows herself to be vulnerable, even when it would undercut her position as a leader. But, through her strength, determination, and kindness, she manages to show the people a path to peace.
She makes for a fantastic role model and teaches the audience that one does not need to be ruthless to be taken seriously or accomplish great things.
In these ways and many more, the films of Studio Ghibli deconstruct and reshape traditional ideas of femininity. In their stories, women with disabilities hold positions of power and lead armies, while young girls save their friends and communities, and expecting mothers run successful businesses. For these characters, gender isn't a barrier. They have unique personalities and speak for themselves.
The complexity of the characterisation and the resonant messages are why these movies are so popular, especially among women.
They reinforce the idea that women do not have to fit into pre-determined superficial boxes but are unique in their perspectives. They teach us that every voice matters, regardless of who we are or how we identify. Ghibli's films show worlds where women are treated as equals, and are allowed to grow and flourish without prejudice. And they encourage us to take on the work of making that world a reality.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.