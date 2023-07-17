Ash Ravens, the Bengali musician whose tribute to Ayub Bachchu lit up Canada's biggest music festival

Bluesfest - Canada's largest music festival and the second-largest in North America - witnessed a historic moment on Jul 13, as Ash Ravens, a Bangladeshi-born musician, took the stage to captivate the audience with nine songs, including the original Bengali track 'Tomar Gaan'.
It was the first time a Bangladeshi had performed at the event. It was a milestone, both for his community and the nation.
Ash told Stripe of the long musical journey that brought him to that moment, the peak of his musical career so far. As he tells it, it all began with a gift from his mother. A locally-made guitar that inspired the 14-year-old dreamer to spend endless hours honing his craft as he strummed away in his bedroom and melodies danced through his fingertips.
Ash leapt onto Dhaka's music scene in his O Level days, joining bands and igniting venues with his magnetic performances. Soon after, the rising star took flight to pursue his study of music in the US and Australia.
Ash received the guidance of luminaries like Balam and Masud (LRB) early on. But most of his skills are self-taught. He continued trying to perfect them at the Los Angeles College of Music, which he attended on a scholarship. He went on to polish his talent further at the Melbourne Polytechnic.
But the song he performed onstage on Thursday is intricately tied to his roots. 'Tomar Gaan' is a tribute born from profound loss - the untimely passing of veteran Bangladeshi musician Ayub Bachchu.
"It was very shocking and traumatic for me because he was an inspiration and one of my heroes in Bangladeshi music," Ash said. "He always inspired me with his words and encouragement, and his life was a testament to what a hard-working passionate musician can achieve."
On that historic night, as he stood before a crowd mostly made up of mesmerised North Americans, his song echoed through the theatre. It was a proud moment—a Bengali song reverberating around the same walls that once witnessed legendary performances by The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bob Dylan, Sting, The Foo Fighters, and The White Stripes. The air crackled with emotion as the audience sat spellbound, basking in our local music scene's rich culture and heritage. In that instant, the universal power of music was apparent once again.
Ash's journey has been peppered with defining moments, but he says none were as memorable as that one. He held his own amid the superstars who had taken that stage and proudly represented the essence of his craft.
Though he lives and performs in Canada, Ash wears his Bengali heritage like a cherished badge. Its influence, woven seamlessly through his melodies, lyrics, and poetic expressions, is a testament to the profound artistry of Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, and the other leading lights of his homeland. Whether through English, Bengali, or his instrumental compositions, Ash Ravens sprinkles his music with the essence of his culture.
Despite the significant challenges of the Canadian music scene, he has also experienced remarkable opportunities in the culturally diverse country. Many have welcomed his artistic offerings with warm appreciation. And his journey has been greatly enriched by collaborating with Canadian musical artists, including a notable one with an indigenous Canadian.
He has also garnered new accolades, such as the SEED Award by the City of Ottawa in 2021 and a Newcomer of the Year nomination at the prestigious Capital Music Awards in 2022. He was also recognised with the Articipate Grant by the Arts Network Ottawa this year.
Ash sees these as stepping stones that propel him further on his artistic journey. It's difficult to know where it will take him. But for now, we can enjoy one of its highlights – a moment where the Bluesfest stage witnessed a triumph of talent, dedication, and the unyielding spirit of Bangladesh and its music scene.
