Ash Ravens, the Bengali musician whose tribute to Ayub Bachchu lit up Canada's biggest music festival

Bluesfest - Canada's largest music festival and the second-largest in North America - witnessed a historic moment on Jul 13, as Ash Ravens, a Bangladeshi-born musician, took the stage to captivate the audience with nine songs, including the original Bengali track 'Tomar Gaan'.

It was the first time a Bangladeshi had performed at the event. It was a milestone, both for his community and the nation.

Ash told Stripe of the long musical journey that brought him to that moment, the peak of his musical career so far. As he tells it, it all began with a gift from his mother. A locally-made guitar that inspired the 14-year-old dreamer to spend endless hours honing his craft as he strummed away in his bedroom and melodies danced through his fingertips.

Ash leapt onto Dhaka's music scene in his O Level days, joining bands and igniting venues with his magnetic performances. Soon after, the rising star took flight to pursue his study of music in the US and Australia.