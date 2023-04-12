Nearly three decades on, 'Chrono Trigger' remains a timeless masterpiece

SEAMLESS GAMEPLAY

Chrono Trigger has a lot in common with other RPGs of the time, like Sakaguchi's Final Fantasy and Horii's Dragon Quest series.

Players enter a vibrant world of teeming cities, dense forests, and devious dungeons where they can chat with fascinating locals, solve clever puzzles, and battle formidable foes.

But three things stand out. The first is animation. Even working in the limited palette of pixel art, Chrono Trigger is an absolutely gorgeous game, building on Toriyama's cute and characterful art. The animation brings that art to life. The many minor twitches and contortions throughout the game help make the characters and monsters feel distinct and filled with charm and personality.

The second is the seamless transition between battle and exploration. Most games at the time would shift from exploration mode to battle mode, where things are presented in different ways through a transition. But, the battles play out on the same screen as the exploration in Chrono Trigger. Enemies can be seen before they are encountered, giving players ample warning and a sense of the danger. When they attack, our player characters fend them off while still being on the same background map. This does a lot to engage the player and ground them in the particular space of the world, making it feel more lived-in and immersive.

But the most notable feature of Chrono Trigger is, of course, its time travel mechanics. After a substantial opening section, the game allows players to visit different eras of history to try and stop the world's destruction. Each period has its own storyline, allies, side quests and notable villains.

Travelling through time changes the world's landscapes, quest objectives, items, and characters. For example, a character burdened by the weight of their family history can be changed if you help out their ancestor.

The wide variety of tones, ideas, and secrets makes exploring the nooks and crannies of the world exciting and delightful. The game's pacing also keeps things brisk, so it always feels like there's something new on the next screen.