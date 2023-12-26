Stripe’s Song of the Day: Thomas Dybdahl and Lera Lynn – Days Aren’t Long Enough

The end of the year is a transition between the past and the future. Looking back and forward at the same time.

‘Days Aren’t Long Enough’ might just seem like another track in the storied career of veteran singer-songwriter Steve Earle. It’s typical Earle – thoughtful and soulful, while remaining driven and declarative. The cover by Thomas Dybdahl and Lera Lynn, recorded for the Amazon Prime show Modern Love, feels remarkably different. This isn't the usual celebratory anthem of overcoming the odds. It’s a tender reflection on the passing of time and the ebb and flow of optimism that comes with looking onto another unknowable year.

Where Earle’s version has a touch of the defiant, Dybdahl and Lynn’s is more delicate and airy. It starts with a slightly melancholy guitar that wanders uncertainly, until the strings kick in and it finds its voice.

Lynn and Dybdahl’s vocals come in breathy and intimate – Dybdahl the lower bass, Lynn the higher melody - as they sing:

“Another year has come and gone

Another circle around the sun

Another thousand tears have fallen.”

But a ringing in the background signals the emotional transformation:

“I don’t ever count ‘em ‘cause

I’m surrounded by your love

And days are never long enough.”

It is only with that support that the song grows fuller and more confident.