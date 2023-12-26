Stripe’s Song of the Day: Thomas Dybdahl and Lera Lynn – Days Aren’t Long Enough

The end of the year is a transition between the past and the future. Looking back and forward at the same time.
‘Days Aren’t Long Enough’ might just seem like another track in the storied career of veteran singer-songwriter Steve Earle. It’s typical Earle – thoughtful and soulful, while remaining driven and declarative. The cover by Thomas Dybdahl and Lera Lynn, recorded for the Amazon Prime show Modern Love, feels remarkably different. This isn't the usual celebratory anthem of overcoming the odds. It’s a tender reflection on the passing of time and the ebb and flow of optimism that comes with looking onto another unknowable year.
Where Earle’s version has a touch of the defiant, Dybdahl and Lynn’s is more delicate and airy. It starts with a slightly melancholy guitar that wanders uncertainly, until the strings kick in and it finds its voice.
Lynn and Dybdahl’s vocals come in breathy and intimate – Dybdahl the lower bass, Lynn the higher melody - as they sing:
“Another year has come and gone
Another circle around the sun
Another thousand tears have fallen.”
But a ringing in the background signals the emotional transformation:
“I don’t ever count ‘em ‘cause
I’m surrounded by your love
And days are never long enough.”
It is only with that support that the song grows fuller and more confident.
The transformation doesn’t mean the world has changed. Life still comes with its hardships. The track understands that our end of the year resolutions can be futile. That all the plans we make may not pan out the way we imagine. But that’s where the core of the song comes in. It is the support we get from others that allow us to keep moving on. At times our optimism can seem far-fetched, but it is also entirely relatable.
The couple in the song, their voices twining through the distinct vocal styles of Dybdahl and Lynn, find a way to reach acceptance through each other. Time and fate may be fleeting and unpredictable, but by clinging together, they still find a way to stay positive.
And at the end, when Dybdahl switches to carrying the melody and Lynn the bass, it even shows how the two can support each other in times of need.
‘Days Aren’t Long Enough’ isn’t the most cheerful song. But it captures the nuanced emotions that accompany the passing of time. And the vocals – a harmonious blend of haunting yet comforting – calm those conflicted emotions.
It’s a song for taking a breather, looking back at the year as it was, and preparing quietly for all that lies ahead.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.