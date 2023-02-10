Stripe reacts to the Nintendo Direct

The paean to the person she used to be cuts sharp enough to leave fresh wounds or reopen old ones
The Nintendo Switch, the third best-selling video game console of all time, is nearing the end of its lifespan. But it has a little juice left.
Join us as we react to all the announcements from Thursday’s Nintendo Direct – from the debut of Gameboy and Gameboy Advance titles on the online service, the shadow drop of Metroid Prime Remastered, the latest tease of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and more in Stripe’s first video outing.
Watch the video here:
