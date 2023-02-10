Stripe reacts to the Nintendo Direct

The Nintendo Switch, the third best-selling video game console of all time, is nearing the end of its lifespan. But it has a little juice left.

Join us as we react to all the announcements from Thursday’s Nintendo Direct – from the debut of Gameboy and Gameboy Advance titles on the online service, the shadow drop of Metroid Prime Remastered, the latest tease of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and more in Stripe’s first video outing.

