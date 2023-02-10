    বাংলা

    Stripe reacts to the Nintendo Direct

    bdnews24.com’s English youth page takes a look at the latest announcements for games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

    Shoumik HassinHemayat Reza Chowdhury
    Published : 10 Feb 2023, 04:06 PM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2023, 04:06 PM

    The Nintendo Switch, the third best-selling video game console of all time, is nearing the end of its lifespan. But it has a little juice left.

    Join us as we react to all the announcements from Thursday’s Nintendo Direct – from the debut of Gameboy and Gameboy Advance titles on the online service, the shadow drop of Metroid Prime Remastered, the latest tease of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and more in Stripe’s first video outing.

    Watch the video here:

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    RELATED STORIES
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Rina Sawayama - Phantom
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Rina Sawayama - Phantom
    The paean to the person she used to be cuts sharp enough to leave fresh wounds or reopen old ones
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Taeyeon - Siren
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Taeyeon - Siren
    The Girls’ Generation breakout star makes her mark with a song about a temptress toying with unrequited love
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Lana Del Rey - God Knows I Tried
    Song of the Day: Lana Del Rey - God Knows I Tried
    The dark, moody track is an eruption of fury at the singer's critics with a femme fatale touch
    Song of the Day: Lana Del Ray – Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
    Song of the Day: Lana Del Ray – Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
    The gorgeous lyrics, serene piano, and soulful vocal performance make for an unforgettable track

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher