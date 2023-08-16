Stifled potential makes Lane Kim one of the most heartbreaking parts of 'Gilmore Girls'

I've probably seen Gilmore Girls 100 times, but every time I start a re-watch of Amy Sherman-Palladino's bubbly, articulate comedy-drama, I find something new to love.

This time, I couldn't help but think of Lane Kim and how far she could go if she weren't held down by the weight of society, circumstance, and the overwhelming presence of her conservative mother.

Played by the deft Keiko Agena, Lane is the best friend of our lead character Rory Gilmore. From the first episode, she captivates with her wit, unwavering loyalty to Rory, and deep passion for music. But, as we learn about her throughout the series, it becomes clear that Lane struggles with the expectations of her traditional Korean immigrant parents.

One of the more heartbreaking aspects of the show is how Lane tries to develop and express her love for music despite her family's disapproval. Though conflicted, she continues to practice drumming while hiding in her closet and performing with her secret band Hep Alien. Her musical talent is undeniable, and one can't help but imagine what incredible heights she could have reached if she had been encouraged and supported in her musical pursuits.