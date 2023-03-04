Medvedev ends Djokovic run to book Dubai final with Rublev

"I'm happy I managed to play at a higher level than him... I stayed composed and I'm really happy to be in the final.

"I was feeling great before this match but feeling a little worse now. Every time you play Novak, it's physically tough. A lot of rallies. It was more humid today and he wasn't happy sweating, I wasn't happy sweating.

"We always have tough battles and I'm looking forward to the next one."

Earlier, Russian Rublev reached the final with a first career victory against Alexander Zverev, closing out a 6-3 7-6(9) win on his sixth matchpoint.

"I was thinking it was going to be a third set," Rublev, who will be gunning for his 13th ATP title on Saturday, said. "I was preparing mentally for it but I somehow saved a set point."

It was Zverev's first semi-final since he injured his ankle at Roland Garros and had surgery and the German showed glimpses of the form that took him to number two in the world last year.

But a determined Rublev recovered from a dip in his level to ensure there was no late drama.

"I had a couple of matchpoints but he played well. At 9-9 I made a good return and said 'OK, let's try to make it here'. I won a crazy rally and was lucky," he said.