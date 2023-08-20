    বাংলা

    Neymar injury delays Al-Hilal debut by a month

    Drones flew above Al-Hilal's home ground and spelled out "Neymar is Blue" before he watched his new team held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Fayha

    Reuters
    Published : 20 August 2023, 09:11 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 09:11 AM

    Brazilian winger Neymar might have to wait until September to make his debut for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal because of injury, coach Jorge Jesus said.

    Neymar joined Al-Hilal from Paris St Germain last Tuesday on a two-year contract that French newspaper L'Equipe said could earn the 31-year-old 160 million euros ($174 million).

    "Neymar is an innovative and creative player, he will help us to improve, but he has a slight injury now and I don’t know when he will return. Maybe he will be ready in mid-September,” Jesus said after a welcoming ceremony in front of 60,000 spectators at the King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday.

    Drones flew above Al-Hilal's home ground and spelled out "Neymar is Blue" before the former Barcelona star watched his new team held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Fayha.

    Al-Hilal coach Jesus also expressed his surprise at Neymar's inclusion in the Brazil squad for two World Cup qualifiers next month.

    "I don't know how the Brazilian national team (could have) called him, he is not ready," Jesus said.

    Neymar has not played for Brazil since last year's World Cup as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained in February, but he has been included in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia on Sept 8 and Peru four days later.

    RELATED STORIES
    Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Minister of State and national security adviser of Saudi Arabia Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing, China, Mar 10, 2023.
    Saudi Arabia, Iran relations 'on the right track': Iranian minister
    Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility
    Neymar celebrates scoring Paris St Germain's second goal against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC in a pre-season friendly - Busan Asiad Stadium, Busan, South Korea - August 3, 2023 REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
    Neymar set for Saudi's Al Hilal after PSG agree deal
    The transfer fee was reported to be about 90 million euros plus add-ons and subject to completing a medical
    Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Shabab - KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 23, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal
    Ronaldo streets ahead of Instagram influencers in annual ranking
    Ronaldo has now topped the 2023 Instagram Rich List, a global marker of online influence
    ootball - Saudi Pro League - Al Nassr v Al Shabab - KSU Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - May 23, 2023 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans after the match
    Saudi league is better than MLS: Ronaldo
    In a year the Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league, the veteran Portuguese forward said

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks