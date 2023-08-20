Neymar injury delays Al-Hilal debut by a month

Brazilian winger Neymar might have to wait until September to make his debut for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal because of injury, coach Jorge Jesus said.

Neymar joined Al-Hilal from Paris St Germain last Tuesday on a two-year contract that French newspaper L'Equipe said could earn the 31-year-old 160 million euros ($174 million).

"Neymar is an innovative and creative player, he will help us to improve, but he has a slight injury now and I don’t know when he will return. Maybe he will be ready in mid-September,” Jesus said after a welcoming ceremony in front of 60,000 spectators at the King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday.