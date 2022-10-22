Klopp struggles to explain Liverpool loss at Forest

Juergen Klopp was left scratching his head as Liverpool's recent revival came to a shuddering halt with a shock 1-0 defeat at the Premier League's bottom club Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Liverpool, seeking a third successive league win, were without several injured players and were below-par at the City Ground but still contrived to waste several gilt-edged chances.

Virgil van Dijk was one of the worst culprits, squandering two great opportunities while having another header in stoppage time sensationally saved by Forest keeper Dean Henderson.

"The performance I can kind of explain, the result not to be honest. I never saw a game where one team has four or five no-brainers from a set piece where we have to finish it off," Klopp said. "We had to put the game to bed to be perfectly honest."