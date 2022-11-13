Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says

He has scored in only one of Portugal's 10 games over the last year, netting a brace against Switzerland in the Nations League in June, and only three times this season for his club Manchester United where he has struggled to get into the starting line-up.

But Silva, who plays for English champions Manchester City, and will participate in his second World Cup, said Ronaldo remained central to Portugal's ambitions.

"When you have these kinds of players on your side, you have to take advantage of them, although I agree you can’t become over-dependent on them as this can disrupt the team dynamics," he said. "But, if we get it right, having Cristiano in our team will be a powerful weapon."

Portugal have never won the World Cup, with third place in 1966 their best performance.