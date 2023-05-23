Guardiola urges Manchester City to maintain high standards

Pep Guardiola expects a decline in Manchester City's performance after clinching the Premier League title but urged his treble-chasing side to maintain their high standards ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League final, the manager said on Tuesday.

City, who wrapped up the title when second-placed Arsenal were beaten at Nottingham Forest over the weekend, have won 12 successive games in the top flight. City have 88 points from 36 matches, seven more than Arsenal, who have one game remaining.

But City are now focused on sporting immortality by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League showpiece.

"The best way to prepare for the finals is to be ready. We set these types of standards and we have to maintain it," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday's trip to sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.