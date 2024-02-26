Globetrotter Saintfiet unveiled as new Philippines coach

Belgian Tom Saintfiet’s odyssey around the football world continues after he was unveiled as coach of the Philippines on Monday, his 11th national team appointment in a career that has taken in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Caribbean.

Saintfiet, 50, resigned in January after a successful five-and-a-half years with Gambia, leading the tiny west African nation to consecutive Africa Cup of Nations finals, which included a quarter-final place in the 2021 tournament.

Since taking over Namibia in 2008, he has also coached Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Yemen, Malawi, Togo, Bangladesh, Trinidad and Tobago, and Malta. He took up the role with Gambia in 2018, before which they had not won a competitive match for five years.