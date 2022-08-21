Ali takes only a minute to win first female pro fight in Saudi

British-Somali super-bantamweight Ramla Ali took little more than a minute on Saturday to win the first sanctioned female professional boxing bout held in Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old stopped Crystal Garcia Nova after one minute and five seconds of the first round in Jeddah with a smacking right hand to the chin, sending the Dominican's mouthguard flying out of the ring.

The technical knockout, on the undercard to the heavyweight title clash between Ukraine's defending world champion Oleksandr Usyk and Britain's Anthony Joshua, took Ali's pro record to seven wins from seven fights.