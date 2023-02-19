Sublime Messi free kick earns PSG 4-3 win over Lille

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick in added time to earn Paris St Germain a 4-3 comeback win over Lille on Sunday and lift them eight points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

PSG, who have struggled for consistency since their return from the World Cup break, extended their lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille who travel to Toulouse later on Sunday.

Lille, who remain fifth, almost caught the hosts off guard within the opening 40 seconds when Timothy Weah's low shot took a wicked deflection, but Gianluigi Donnarumma was down fast to save with his legs.

PSG quickly grew into the game after the early scare, with Messi hitting the target from a tight angle after being played through by Neymar.

Mbappe, making his first start after a two-week injury layoff, opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a brilliant piece of individual skill, ghosting past two opponents and squeezing a shot under keeper Lucas Chevalier.

"The match was not great, we made a lot of mistakes but we have shown that even when the context is not favourable, we can get through. We are a different team, we can get by all the time," Mbappe told Prime Video.

Christophe Galtier's side doubled their lead six minutes later when Neymar tapped in a Vitinha cross to finish off a flowing move.

However, Lille were far from passive as Jonathan David tested Donnarumma with a bullet header before Bafode Diakite nodded home an Andre Gomes cross to pull one back in the 24th minute.