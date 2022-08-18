Nadal tastes defeat on injury return, Fritz overpowers Kyrgios

"It has been very, very special," Coric said after his victory over world number three Nadal, who won the Australian and French Open titles in an injury-plagued season.

"I was honestly just looking forward to playing this match as I haven't had that in the last two years. Now that I won, it's kind of crazy."

Coric will next play another Spaniard in Roberto Bautista Agut, who defeated home hope Marcos Giron 6-3 6-3.

The upset of the day went to American wild card Ben Shelton after the 19-year-old continued his dream ATP Masters debut with a 6-3 6-3 win over world number five Casper Ruud.

A day after taking down Lorenzo Sonego, the 229th ranked Shelton needed just 68 minutes to beat Ruud and advance to a third-round match against fellow left-hander Norrie.

American number one Fritz sent down 16 aces to come out on top against Kyrgios, with the Australian firing just seven of his own and offsetting most of those with six double faults.

The 11th-seeded Fritz needed just 51 minutes to hand Kyrgios his second defeat since losing to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Such was Fritz's domination on serve that Kyrgios could not muster a single break opportunity, while the 24-year-old American converted three of his seven chances.

"It feels great to have my game come together today," said Fritz. "That’s the kind of match I really needed to give me a lot of confidence going into the next match, going to the US Open, a lot of things are clicking for sure."

Fritz will next meet sixth seed Andrey Rublev after the Russian scored a 6-7(7) 7-6(3) 6-2 win over Italy's Fabio Fognini.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece sailed into the third round with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Serbian Filip Krajinovic while Pole Hubert Hurkacz, runner-up in Montreal on Sunday, lost to his doubles partner this week, American John Isner, 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 6-2.

It was a good day for Canada with both seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov picking up victories.

Auger-Aliassime cruised past Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-2 while Shapovalov rallied for 3-6 6-4 6-3 win over in-form American Tommy Paul to register back-to-back victories for the first time since May.