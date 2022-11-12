Toney scores twice as Brentford stun Man City

Brentford striker Ivan Toney struck twice to give his side a shock 2-1 victory at champions Manchester City on Saturday in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break.

Toney, left out of England's squad for Qatar, made the most of a bright start by Brentford, breaking the deadlock in the 16th minute when Ben Mee headed back across the box and Toney sent a looping header over Ederson and into the net.

City had a strong shout for a penalty turned down for a handball before they equalised on the stroke of halftime when Kevin De Bruyne's corner was flicked on and Phil Foden drilled home a superb half-volley for his eighth league goal of the season.