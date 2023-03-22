Argentina must retain competitive edge after World Cup win says Scaloni

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said his players need to maintain their high competitive level after beating France on penalties to win the country's third World Cup in Qatar last year.

Ahead of Thursday's friendly against Panama, Scaloni spoke about the squad that will feature captain Lionel Messi and the rest of the players who were crowned champions on Dec. 18.

"We are world champions, but that doesn't mean we have the right for more, just because we win we can't do whatever we want, that's what they (the players) have to understand," he told a news conference.

The coach said his main objective at this stage, after winning the Copa America, 'Finalissima' and World Cup, is for the players to understand that they must remain competitive.

"The message is that a new process is beginning: the pitch is what rules; from there on those who are world champions have no advantage, we will have to keep working," he said.

"The Argentina shirt doesn't allow you not to give your best, that's clear to us. Afterwards, it's good to celebrate, but we have to do our job on the pitch."