Red-hot Rashford hitting the right notes for United ahead of Manchester derby

While most players ease their way back into their club side after a gruelling World Cup, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has not wasted any time, scoring in every match since his return to take his season's tally to 15 goals.

The 25-year-old has scored seven times in six games in three different competitions to lead United back to the top four in the Premier League, the fourth round of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Rashford also became the first player since the club's top scorer Wayne Rooney in 2010 to net in eight home games in a row for United with a late double in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic.