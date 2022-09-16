Sancho and Ronaldo send reminders as Man United beat Sheriff, Lazio thrashed

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo gave timely reminders of their value with both on target as Manchester United got their Europa League campaign back on track with a 2-0 victory at Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

Dutch club Feyenoord also registered their first points in emphatic fashion, crushing Sturm Graz 6-0 in Group F where Lazio were hammered 5-1 away to Danish side Midtjylland.

Former Champions League regulars Olympiakos's hopes of progressing from Group G already look slim, however, as they went down 3-0 at Bundesliga side Freiburg for whom Michael Gregoritsch grabbed a brace as they moved top.

United's Premier League resurgence was interrupted by a lacklustre home defeat against Real Sociedad last week but they responded with a businesslike win in Chisinau where the match was played because of security concerns.