Khachanov topples Kyrgios to reach US Open semis

"Crazy match like I was expecting it would be," he said in an on-court interview after his second straight five-set win.

"I am ready to run, to fight, to play five sets. We played again for almost four hours and that's the only way to beat Nick I think."

Kyrgios, known as much for his explosive temper as his blistering serve, came out with surprisingly little energy and dropped the first set when Khachanov hit a perfect lob.

Kyrgios, who has the most wins of any player on Tour since June, received medical attention on his left knee prior to the start of the second set, raising the prospect he might retire from the match when he said he "could not walk".

But he persevered and broke early in the second set, which he claimed with a crosscourt backhand winner as he began to grow more animated, yelling at the players box for encouragement and bringing the crowd to its feet with some spectacular shotmaking.