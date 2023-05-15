Arsenal title hopes crushed after defeat by Brighton

The flickering embers of Arsenal's Premier League title dream were all but extinguished as they suffered a 3-0 home defeat by Europe-chasing Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

With relentless Manchester City winning at Everton in the earlier kickoff to move four points clear, Arsenal knew only a victory would suffice to keep them in the hunt.

But they produced a laboured display against the crafty south coast club for whom Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan all scored after the break as Roberto De Zerbi's side moved up to sixth place.