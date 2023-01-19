Referees to explain VAR decisions to stadium and TV audiences

FIFA has invested heavily in VAR technology since it was introduced at the 2018 World Cup in Russia but controversy remains.

Japan's victory over Spain in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar triggered a heated debate, with the ball initially judged to have gone out of play but the decision then reversed after a lengthy VAR consultation.

English Football Association (FA) chief executive Mark Bullingham, who chaired the meeting, told reporters conversations between the referee and the VAR official would remain private.

Referees would however have a microphone to explain the outcome.

"There will be a trial where in FIFA tournaments over the next 12 months there is the ability for the referee, after a VAR decision has been made, to announce to the stadium and the broadcast audience what has happened and to clarify that decision," he said.

"We think that is important in terms of transparency, and also for the crowd in the stadium who we think at the moment do not get enough information."