Late Matip header earns Liverpool victory over Ajax

Liverpool's Joel Matip headed in an 89th-minute winner as last season's runners-up left it late to beat Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match at Anfield on Tuesday.

Juergen Klopp's side had lost their opening game in the group 4-1 at Napoli and were heading for another disappointing result until the centre back rose to meet a corner which appeared to be cleared off the line, but the assistant referee raised his flag to indicate a goal.

It was an improved performance from the English team but one which was still far below their best.