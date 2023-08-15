Lionel Messi 'fine' after tweaking left ankle

Lionel Messi appeared to tweak his left ankle during a training session Monday, but the Inter Miami standout is not expected to miss Tuesday's League Cup semifinal on the road against the Philadelphia Union.

Video from ESPN's Spanish-language affiliate showed Messi as he appeared to roll his left ankle in a close-quarters passing drill. He stepped gingerly on his left foot for a few moments but returned to the drill.

"Since everyone was fine, I imagine nothing happened," said Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino, who admitted he did not see the incident but did hear about it.