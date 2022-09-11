    বাংলা

    Rangers v Napoli Champions League game rescheduled

    The game will be played on Wednesday, Sept 14

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 01:14 PM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 01:14 PM

    Scottish side Rangers' home Champions League game against Napoli on Tuesday has been postponed by a day due to a lack of adequate security personnel following the death of Queen Elizabeth, UEFA said on Sunday.

    The Queen died aged 96 on Thursday, which led to a raft of postponements across different sports in Britain over the weekend, including Premier League and English Football League games.

    "(The game) has been rescheduled for Wednesday 14 September at 21.00CET. This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

    "Away fans will not be authorised at the games, and as a matter of sporting fairness, Rangers' fans will not be authorised for the return leg in Naples."

    Rangers started their Champions League Group A campaign with a 4-0 defeat at Ajax Amsterdam and Napoli thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at home.

