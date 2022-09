Rangers v Napoli Champions League game rescheduled

"(The game) has been rescheduled for Wednesday 14 September at 21.00CET. This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events," European soccer's governing body said in a statement.

"Away fans will not be authorised at the games, and as a matter of sporting fairness, Rangers' fans will not be authorised for the return leg in Naples."

Rangers started their Champions League Group A campaign with a 4-0 defeat at Ajax Amsterdam and Napoli thrashed Liverpool 4-1 at home.