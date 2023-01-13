Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat passes $2.6m

A Saudi Arabian businessman is leading bidding to watch the latest chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's celebrated rivalry in global football gwith a 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) offer for a ticket to a showpiece game.

The Saudi government's entertainment arm said on Twitter that Mushref Al-Ghamdi, general manager of real estate group AqarOne, was the leader so far in an auction ending on Jan 17.

The "Beyond Imagination" ticket is for a match featuring a combined team from Saudi clubs Al Nassr - who recently signed Ronaldo - and Al Hilal versus Messi's Paris St Germain.