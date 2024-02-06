Williamson gets second century as NZ build lead of 528

Williamson pummelled the first six of his innings after reaching the century mark but was stumped after advancing down the track in search of another five balls later to give Brand his eighth wicket of the match.

Daryl Mitchell will resume on day four unbeaten on 11 with Tom Blundell five not out alongside him as New Zealand look to make an all but unassailable position even stronger.

"It's been a tough couple of days, I think we've seen enough of Kane now," said South Africa's Keegan Petersen.

"We've just still got to believe that we can get something out of this game."

The tourists, boasting only 51 caps between them as Cricket South Africa prioritises their Twenty20 competition (SA20), resumed on 80-4 and added only three runs to their tally when seamer Matt Henry struck with two wickets in three balls.

Petersen's knock of 45 extended his team's innings beyond the lunch break but all-rounder Ravindra had him caught off a rash shot and it was then just a case of mopping up for New Zealand.

"I think (we wanted to) give the big boys a bit of a rest and see if this wicket slows down or cracks up a little bit more," said Mitch Santner, explaining why the follow-on had not been imposed.

"Hopefully it starts to play some tricks," added the spinner, who took 3-34 in South Africa's first innings.

New Zealand have never beaten South Africa in a test series in nearly a century of trying. The second and final test in the series takes place in Hamilton from Feb 13.