Barca register four new signings after triggering final 'economic lever'

Barcelona have registered four of their newly signed players ahead of their opening game of the season at home to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, a LaLiga source said.

Midfielder Franck Kessie, defender Andreas Christensen and forwards Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are now available to face Rayo Vallecano, though Jules Kounde still needs clearance.

Barca had to meet LaLiga's salary cap to register their new signings but several "economic levers" including new investment deals released funding after the final lever was triggered.