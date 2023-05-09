Real Boss Ancelotti hopes to get mental edge over Man City at Bernabeu

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes that gaining a mental advantage over Manchester City will be as important as the result when the two teams meet at Santiago Bernabeu in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Ancelotti said that beating Osasuna 2-1 to clinch the Copa del Rey title on Saturday had given his side a much needed confidence boost after a run of poor results as they prepare to host Pep Guardiola's team who are in superb form.

While the Italian knows his side will have to be at their best to beat City, he said that gaining an edge over your opponent can be in the mind as well as on the scoreboard.

"We need to play a complete game tomorrow and be aware that the decisive match will be the second leg. So our aim is to travel to Manchester with a small advantage," Ancelotti told a press conference on Monday.