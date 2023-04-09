Five-star Palace thrash Leeds as Hodgson revival gathers steam

Crystal Palace fought back from a goal down to secure a crushing 5-1 win at Leeds United on Sunday and claim a second successive Premier League win under new manager Roy Hodgson.

Despite the absence of injured top scorer Wilfried Zaha, four second-half goals moved Palace up to 12th in the standings while Leeds are 16th -- two points above the relegation zone.

Hodgson had been brought back to ensure Palace's top-flight survival, taking over a team struggling to score, and his side have now netted seven goals in two games -- as many as their previous 15 matches combined.

"It is a credit to everyone that has been putting in the work. It has been a long time since we have been playing like this," Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze told Sky Sports.