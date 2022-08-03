    বাংলা

    De Ketelaere joins AC Milan on five-year deal

    He played 120 games for Club Brugge after becoming a part of the first team in 2019

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2022, 08:19 PM
    Updated : 2 August 2022, 08:19 PM

    AC Milan have signed De Belgium midfielder Charles Ketelaere from Club Brugge, the Italian Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

    The 21-year-old has signed a contract until 2027. Milan did not disclose financial details of the deal for De Ketelaere who will play with the number 90 shirt next season.

    De Ketelaere played 120 games for Club Brugge after becoming a part of the first team in 2019. He scored 25 goals and made 20 assists for the club.

    He played his first game for Belgium's national side in 2020 against Switzerland. In total De Ketelaere has played eight games for the national team.

    De Ketelaere will be Milan's fourth signing in the summer window, after defender Alessandro Florenzi and forwards Junior Messias and Divock Origi.

