Dier says family don't attend away games due to fan behaviour

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier said fan behaviour at soccer games is a serious problem and that he feels "too uncomfortable" for his family to attend away matches.

The Premier League said in June it will introduce enhanced safety measures to prevent crowd misbehaviour, with clubs unanimously agreeing that visiting teams will provide additional stewards for away matches.

Dier said some of his family and friends faced problems at Stamford Bridge during Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the league last month.