In a stadium of their own, migrant workers say their sweat made World Cup happen

Taking selfies from the stands and sitting on the grassy pitch, thousands of migrant workers gathered in a Doha stadium to watch the opening match of the first World Cup in the Middle East.

The special fan zone set up at the industrial area on the city's outskirts included a stadium with a giant TV screen, and another big screen set up outside for an overflow crowd. It sat adjacent to several worker camps where many of Qatar's hundreds of thousands of low-income labourers live.

"We are here to enjoy our sweat now," said Ronald Ssenyondo, a 25-year-old Ugandan who was rooting for Qatar on Sunday.