Messi dances night away after keeping World Cup storyline alive

A shirtless Lionel Messi sang and danced with team mates beyond midnight into Sunday after leading Argentina to an emotionally-charged win over Mexico that revived his dream of a first World Cup title.

The dressing-room party scenes - Messi bouncing with both arms in the air, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez dancing on a table - showed just how much this tournament means to Argentina and their captain in his fifth and final chance to lift the trophy.

Argentina have one of the most talented teams in Qatar, but they are under more pressure than most and are struggling to reproduce the free-flowing form of their three-year, 36-match unbeaten run before the tournament.

So it was understandable to see their release of tension after beating Mexico 2-0 to ignite their tournament after a shock opening defeat by Saudi Arabia. Though in truth they laboured in the first half against a mediocre Mexico team, they celebrated as if they had won the World Cup itself.

"It's a weight off our shoulder," said the 35-year-old Messi, for whom this tournament is now the be-all and end-all of his dazzling career for club and country.