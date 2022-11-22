Portugal ready to let their football do the talking against Ghana

Portugal will be keen to let their football do the talking when they face Ghana in their World Cup opener on Thursday amid controversy over Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about Manchester United and tensions between the squad and the media.

Euro 2016 champions Portugal hammered Nigeria 4-0 in their last warm-up match before flying to Qatar, offering some encouragement to their fans after a poor run of form.

But Ghana - who reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2016 - arrived on the Arabian Peninsula with wind their sails too after beating Switzerland 2-0 in a friendly.

The match at the 974 Stadium in Doha gives the sides the chance to lay down an early marker in Group H, which also includes Uruguay and South Korea.