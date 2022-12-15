    বাংলা

    Nepali groups urge FIFA to 'make things right' for migrant workers

    In the open letter to the FIFA president, the groups demanded compensation for workers who they said had suffered abuse and families who have lost loved ones

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2022, 06:58 AM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2022, 06:58 AM

    More than three dozen Nepali civil society groups on Thursday called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to "stop looking the other way" while migrant workers are denied compensation after having "suffered abuses in Qatar", Amnesty International said.

    The 2022 World Cup host nation, where foreigners make up the majority of the 2.9 million population, has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.

    The government of Qatar said its labour system was still a work in progress but denied allegations in a 2021 Amnesty report that thousands of migrant workers in the host nation were being trapped and exploited.

    In the open letter to Infantino, the Nepali organisations demanded compensation for workers who they said had suffered abuse, and families who have lost loved ones.

    "The stories of stolen wages and broken dreams are part of our everyday life," the letter said. "We are far too familiar with images of coffins arriving at Tribhuvan International airport.

    "... we therefore call on you, President Infantino, to stop looking the other way while the citizens of our country - and all other nationalities - are denied their rights."

    Around 400,000 workers from Nepal are employed across a range of sectors in Qatar, per Amnesty International, and played a huge part in building the vast infrastructure projects required to host the 2022 World Cup.

    "Families have spiralled into poverty, children have been taken out of school, and workers forced to migrate again to pay off debts," said Som Prasad Lamichhane, executive director of Pravasi Nepali Coordination Committee, which helped organise the letter. "FIFA ... must act to make things right."

    The letter said it was "next to impossible" for migrant workers to access a compensation fund set up by Qatar to reimburse stolen wages if they had already returned to Nepal.

    It also said families did not receive compensation if the causes of their loved ones' deaths were not found to be linked to their work.

    FIFA and tournament organisers the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy were not immediately available for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - France v Morocco - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - Dec 14, 2022 France's Theo Hernandez scores their first goal
    Tactical masterplan, grit, take France into WC final
    In previous games, Belgium, Spain and Portugal had been unable to match Morocco's grit France showed they were also able to fight tooth and nail
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - Argentina v Croatia - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 13, 2022 Argentina's Emiliano Martinez celebrates their third goal scored by Julian Alvarez
    Argentina getting better and better: Martinez
    They began their World Cup campaign with a shock loss to Saudi Arabia
    Steely France end Morocco run to set up Argentina showdown
    France end Morocco run to set up Argentina showdown
    France’s victory set up the tantalising prospect of a decisive clash between Messi and Mbappe
    A vendor stands in the Jemaa El-Fnaa square the day before the World Cup semi-final match between Morocco and France, in Marrakech, Morocco, December 13, 2022.
    Moroccans in Qatar seek World Cup tickets, excitement builds at home
    Thousands of Moroccans have flown into Doha, many from Morocco and others from the diaspora in the Gulf and beyond

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher