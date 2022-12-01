What next for Italy after failing to qualify for Qatar?

Four-time champions Italy failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar, marking the second time in a row the "Azzurri" are missing the tournament. Here is what you need to know about what comes next for the European Champions:

HOW DID ITALY'S WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION CAMPAIGN UNFOLD?

In the UEFA World Cup qualification round Italy were drawn in Group C along with Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

The pressure was high on coach Roberto Mancini and the squad as Italy had failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia four years earlier.

They started with three consecutive wins against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania before taking a break for the European Championships last year.