No special plan to counter Mbappe, says Morocco coach

Morocco go into the semi-final looking to add France to an impressive list of scalps at the tournament but needing to get players fit in time after the exertions of their five games in Qatar.

Morocco were still struggling with "a lot of injuries" said the coach, but players were recovering. There are concerns over the first-choice centre back pairing of skipper Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd in particular.

"We have an excellent medical team and they have been coming with good news. But we will have to wait until the last minute to select the team. None is out yet, but no one is in either," he said.

CRITICISM

There would be no change to their tactical approach either, added Regragui, dismissing criticism of their defensive block and counter-attacking approach. "What good is 70% possession if you only get a few shots on goal?" he asked.

"Everybody's working, everybody is giving their best in every way and we play a collective game every time with a good spirit, which for me is everything in football.

"When you get to the semi-final of the World Cup and you are not hungry, there's a problem. Not everyone is lucky to play at this stage of the tournament. The best team here, Brazil, has already been knocked out," Regragui added.

"We are a very ambitious team, we are hungry. But I don't know if it will be enough... it can be. We are confident and are determined to rewrite the history books."