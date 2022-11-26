England on brink of last 16, but all options open in Group B

England's lacklustre 0-0 draw against the United States on Friday, a few hours after Iran's dramatic stoppage time victory against Wales, has left World Cup Group B heading to its conclusion with all scenarios still possible.

Many expected Gareth Southgate's team to sweep into the last 16 by following up their thrashing of Iran with a first-ever World Cup victory over the US at the third attempt.

In reality, they were lucky not to lose and instead of their attacking players it was oft-maligned central defender Harry Maguire who was their man of the match.

While England's display offered a reality check to those predicting World Cup glory, Southgate's side are still all but in the last 16, barring a calamity.

With four points from two games, England will progress if they avoid a four-goal defeat by Wales on Tuesday, a win would guarantee them top spot while they could even finish top with another draw unless Iran beat the United States by any score or the US beat Iran by at least four goals.