Messi or Ronaldo? Football's hottest debate rages on in Qatar

It may have been a rest day at the World Cup on Thursday but there was no stopping the football discussion that never ends - who is the better player, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

With no games in the Qatari capital for the second straight day, fans streamed to the Souk Waqif to shop and see the sights, and the decade-long debate about who is the GOAT - the "greatest of all time" - continued in the cafes and restaurants.

Fans of Argentina, who meet Netherlands in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday, and Portugal, who take on Morocco on Saturday, were well-represented in the narrow streets and squares of the souk, with plenty of neutrals weighing in too.

"It's Ronaldo - I think Ronaldo's all-round game is superb. I think he's more versatile than Messi, who has a wonderful left foot, but Ronaldo is the better footballer and athlete," England fan David Barley said.