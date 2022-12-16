    বাংলা

    Poland's Marciniak to referee World Cup final

    The 41-year-old will be the first Pole to referee the final

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Dec 2022, 04:41 AM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2022, 04:41 AM

    Poland's Szymon Marciniak will referee Sunday's World Cup final between Argentina and France, the Polish FA said on Thursday.

    The 41-year-old, who will be the first Pole to referee the final, officiated his first World Cup match in 2018 in Russia. He will be joined by assistants Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

    Qatari Abdulrahman Al Jassim was appointed to referee the third-place match between Croatia and Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

    He will be assisted by compatriots Taleb Al Marri and Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - England v Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - Dec 4, 2022 General view inside the stadium during the match.
    Amid WC criticisms, is it time for sport to be greener?
    Qatar reported 0.2 megatonnes of CO2 equivalent instead of 1.6 megatonnes as the carbon footprint of six permanent stadiums, a report by environmental monitor Carbon Market Watch found
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Portugal coach Fernando Santos after the match as Portugal are eliminated from the World Cup
    Portugal coach Santos leaves job
    Santos who has been widely criticised for his tactics became Portugal coach in 2014
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Training - Qatar University Training Site 3, Doha, Qatar - December 12, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi and Lisandro Martinez with Cristian Romero during training
    Argentina near full-strength for World Cup final
    Defenders Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna missed the semi-final as they were suspended after accumulating two yellow cards
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Semi Final - France v Morocco - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 14, 2022 France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates after Randal Kolo Muani scores their second goal
    France substitutes give Deschamps food for thought
    The usual substitutes were hugely disappointing overall, but Deschamps admitted he had not made their task easy as the reserve team had no collective experience

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher