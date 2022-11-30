    বাংলা

    England have more belief this time as last-16 looms: Southgate

    England's run to the semis in Russia was something of a surprise as pre-tournament expectations were modest

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 10:04 AM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 10:04 AM

    England have greater expectations than when they reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago, manager Gareth Southgate said as he looked ahead to Sunday's last-16 clash with Senegal.

    His side swept into the knockout phase as Group B winners on Tuesday with Marcus Rashford's double and a Phil Foden effort seeing them to a 3-0 victory over Wales.

    "There is a different mentality about the whole group. There's more belief. Our objectives are different," Southgate, whose side have banged in nine goals in three games in Qatar, told reporters.

    "In Russia, we were just thinking about 'Could we win a knockout game?' There's more expectation now, more confidence and more experience of big matches."

    England's run to the semis in Russia was something of a surprise as pre-tournament expectations were modest but last year's runners-up finish at Euro 2020 and the fact Southgate boasts one of the deepest squads at the World Cup makes his side one of the favourites.

    "To this point we're really pleased and, of course, the big business starts now really," he said.

    Southgate is known for his loyalty to the players that have served him so well, but made four changes to his starting line-up on Tuesday against Wales and he will have a welcome selection headache ahead of Senegal.

    Rashford, who was given his first England start for 18 months, took his tally to a joint tournament-leading three, while Foden justified the clamour for his inclusion with a goal in a display full of attacking threat.

    Kane, who remains on 51 goals for England, two behind the record of Wayne Rooney, is yet to score at the tournament as England prove they can thrive even without his goals.

    Southgate has given game time to the majority of his 26-man squad with the only outfield players yet to appear being James Maddison, Conor Gallagher, Conor Coady and Ben White.

    With no yellow cards and a fully-fit squad to choose from, Southgate has an enviable array of options as the tournament reaches its sharp end.

    "You want those sorts of decisions," he said. "We need strength in depth. You just never know when we're going to need that depth."

    England will start as big favourites against a Senegal side missing injured striker Sadio Mane but they have impressed in reaching the last 16 with wins over Qatar and Ecuador.

    "We know that on the rankings we'll be favourites. We've got to deal with that. But we play a very dangerous team," he said.

    Qatar World Cup
    World Cup 2022
    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Iran v United States - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - Nov 29, 2022 Sergino Dest of the US in action with Iran's Ehsan Hajsafi.
    World Cup run was always a dream for Iran
    The players carried a heavy mental burden under immense public pressure to use the World Cup to take a stand against a deadly state crackdown on protests in Iran
    Nov 29, 2022; Doha, Qatar; United States of America fans celebrate after winning a group stage match against Iran to advance to the round of sixteen during the 2022 World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium.
    US fans see ‘bright future’ for team after defeating Iran
    The United States are four years away from co-hosting the quadrennial with Canada and Mexico
    Switzerland and Serbia faced off in the 2018 Russia World Cup.
    Switzerland-Serbia clash revives memories of political tensions
    The teams have only played each other once in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 29, 2022 England's Marcus Rashford with manager Gareth Southgate after being substituted REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    Southgate hails new-and-improved Rashford after Wales double
    When Southgate named his England World Cup squad it was by no means a certainty that Rashford's name would be included

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher