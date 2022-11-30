England have more belief this time as last-16 looms: Southgate

England have greater expectations than when they reached the World Cup semi-finals four years ago, manager Gareth Southgate said as he looked ahead to Sunday's last-16 clash with Senegal.

His side swept into the knockout phase as Group B winners on Tuesday with Marcus Rashford's double and a Phil Foden effort seeing them to a 3-0 victory over Wales.

"There is a different mentality about the whole group. There's more belief. Our objectives are different," Southgate, whose side have banged in nine goals in three games in Qatar, told reporters.

"In Russia, we were just thinking about 'Could we win a knockout game?' There's more expectation now, more confidence and more experience of big matches."

England's run to the semis in Russia was something of a surprise as pre-tournament expectations were modest but last year's runners-up finish at Euro 2020 and the fact Southgate boasts one of the deepest squads at the World Cup makes his side one of the favourites.

"To this point we're really pleased and, of course, the big business starts now really," he said.